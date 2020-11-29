Kathmandu, Nov 29 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 cases reached 231,978 on Sunday after 1,255 more people were diagnosed with the coronavirus disease, and the nationwide death toll has jumped to 1,479 with 25 new fatalities, the health ministry has said.

With 1,404 COVID-19 patients recovering from the infection in the past 24 hours, the total recovery from the corona has advanced to 212,590, which accounts for 91.64 percent of the total cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Nepal has registered 231,978 COVID-19 cases by conducting 1,727,836 real time polymerase chain reaction tests carried out across the country since January 23 this year.

The ministry confirmed 25 more fatalities linked with COVID-19. The total number of deaths has reached 1,479.

There are currently 17,909 corona active people undergoing treatment at various isolation centres across the country.

