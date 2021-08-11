Kathmandu, Aug 11 (PTI) Nepal on Wednesday reported 3,481 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 795,391, while the total number of deaths reached 10,180 after 30 fresh fatalities were reported in the country, the health ministry said.

According to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Population, 16,656 tests were conducted on Wednesday and out of them 2,616 PCR tests and 865 antigen tests turned out to be positive for COVID-19.

A total of 1,885 people recovered from the disease, taking the tally to 675,083.

There are currently 38,033 active cases of COVID-19 across the country.

The number of deaths in the country has reached 10,180.

The Kathmandu Valley recorded 964 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In Nepal, of every four people, one is testing positive for COVID-19, said Dr Krishna Poudel, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the Nepal government on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Manila based Asian Development Bank to receive a subsidised loan of NRs 19.58 billion (USD 1.6 billion approx) to procure COVID-19 vaccines.

Madhu Kumar Marasini, secretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Arnaud Cauchois, country director of ADB, inked an agreement to this effect.

The new financial fund will allow Nepal to purchase 15.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, benefitting 6.8 million people in the country.

