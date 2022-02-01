Kathmandu, Feb 1 (PTI) Nepal on Tuesday recorded 5,583 new cases of COVID-19 along with 8,237 recoveries and 9 deaths, the health ministry said.

There are currently 74,952 active cases of COVID-19 across the country. So far, 11,752 people have succumbed to the viral infection across Nepal, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

Nepal's coronavirus infection tally reached 1,088,251 on Tuesday. As of now, 871,165 people, who were earlier detected with the virus, have recovered from the infection, it said.

The Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 1,907 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, it said.

Nepal's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 91 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.3 per cent.

