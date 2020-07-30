Kathmandu, Jul 30 (PTI) Nepal on Thursday reported three more deaths from COVID-19 and 274 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's toll to 52 and total infections to 19,547.

Three men, aged 45, 70 and 68 from Morang and Parsa districts, became the latest COVID-19 fatalities in the country, said Dr Jageswar Gautam, the Health Ministry spokesperson.

With 274 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has reached 19,547.

There are currently 5,227 active cases of COVID-19, he said.

