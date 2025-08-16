Thousands of devotees throng the 17th-century Krishna Temple in Patan Durbar Square, Nepal, to celebrate Lord Krishna's Janmashtami with prayers, rituals, and festive fervor (Photo/ANI)

Lalitpur [Nepal], August 16 (ANI): Thousands of devotees stood in serpentine lines to enter the Krishna Temple in Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, celebrating the birthday of Lord Krishna.

Lord Krishna, regarded as the 8th reincarnation of Lord Vishnu, is believed to be born at midnight on the eighth day of the dark moon of August, which is also known as Ashtami.

Also Read | 'It's Not a Done Deal at All': Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Say They Made Progress at Alaska Summit, but No Announcement of Immediate Ceasefire With Ukraine.

The 17th-century Krishna Temple, which stands tall amongst the temples in the World Heritage Site, is thronged by thousands annually on the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

"The number of devotees thronging the temple is huge this year in comparison to the previous years. This year, the Krishna Janmastami fell on Saturday as well; it could be the reason behind it. The line now has stretched up to Kumbheshwor (about 1.4 kilometers), previously it used to stretch up to Ma:pahal (about 550 meters)," Uttam Bahadur Lakhey, Vice-chair of the Mangal Tole Sudhar Sangh, a group formed by the local community around Krishna Temple, told ANI.

Also Read | Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: Vladimir Putin Thanks Donald Trump for 'Atmosphere of Trust' in Talks, Hopes Agreements Will Become Reference Point for Resolving Ukrainian Problem.

The Krishna Temple, a 17th-century temple lying within the premises of the former Royal Palace, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is thronged by thousands of devotees annually.

It was reopened after renovation in 2018, as it sustained minor damage due to the devastating earthquake of 2015, which claimed thousands of lives and caused massive structural damage to the heritage sites of the Himalayan nation.

Lord Krishna, the dark-skinned god revered as a manifestation of Lord Vishnu, also taught the warrior Arjuna the value of Karma in the Bhagavad Gita and was born at midnight on the eighth day of the dark moon of August, known as Ashtami.

The devotees claimed they came to the temple following the footsteps and directives of Lord Krishna.

Devotees, especially women, spend the night chanting prayers and devotional songs, dancing, and lighting oil-fed lamps.

"From early morning, I am undergoing a fast, where fruits and milk are the exception that can be eaten. In the evening, all those items that are regarded as pure are eaten; during the daytime, we visit the Krishna Temple and perform rituals. The offering to Lord Krishna includes the peacock's feather, observing the day with fervor and gaiety," Sita Basnet, a devotee, told ANI after performing rituals at the Krishna Temple.

The Krishna Mandir, a 21-gajur (pinnacle) Shikhara-style temple in Patan, was built in 1667 during the reign of King Siddhi Narasimha Malla and is one of the most revered Krishna temples in Nepal. The three-storied stone shrine houses the idols of Radha Krishna and Rukmini on the first floor, Lord Shiva on the second floor, and Lokeshwor/Machhendranath/Avalokiteshvara on the top floor.

As per the scriptures, Lord Krishna, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and protector of human beings from evil, injustice, and devilish forces, was born at midnight on Bhadrakrishna Ashtami as per the lunar calendar during the Dwapar era.

He is also regarded as the proponent of the three principles of Gyanayog, Karmayog, and Bhaktiyog. Shri Krishna Janmastami is celebrated in a grand manner to cherish the good deeds of Lord Krishna for a happy and prosperous life.

Lord Krishna, born to Basudev and Devaki and held prisoner by Kansha in Mathura, guided humanity on the path of knowledge, truth, and immortality, according to ancient scriptures.

Lord Krishna is also recognized as "Gopal" for his dedicated service to the cows as a herder and as "Manmohan" for the melodies he used to play on his flute, charming everyone. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)