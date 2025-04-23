Kathmandu, Apr 23 (PTI) The body of a Nepali national, who was killed in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, will be brought to Nepal on Wednesday night, Foreign Ministry sources said.

Sudip Neupane was among 26 people killed by terrorists in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma, is coordinating with the Indian authorities to bring the body and the stranded Nepalese home.

The body of Sudip will be brought to Nepal on Wednesday night, Foreign Ministry sources said.

Four other Nepalese, including three family members of Sudip, will also be brought to Nepal, they said.

Rimkala Pandey, who was injured in the attack, is among those flying to Nepal.

They are being flown to Delhi from Shrinagar and then to Lucknow at night. From Lucknow, they would be taken to the Sunauli border area in an ambulance, sources said.

The family members of Sudip had requested the Nepalese authority to take them back to Nepal as there was no conducive environment for them to stay there, the ministry said.

Sudip was a resident of Butawal Municipality in Rupandehi district of Western Nepal.

Nepal's government has condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

