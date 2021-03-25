Kathmandu, Mar 25 (PTI) Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday detected 120 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 276,509.

In the last 24 hours, 2,891 swab samples were collected, the ministry said, adding that there are currently 1,217 active cases.

Of the total cases, 272,272 people have recovered so far whereas 3,020 died, according to the ministry.

Eighty-five people have been discharged while no deaths reported, it said.

Meanwhile, the ministry urged the central Covid Crisis Management Committee of the government to increase vigilance, mainly in the Nepal-India border check points in southern Nepal, in view of the growing COVID-19 cases in India.

The ministry has also advised the committee to review the situation in border check points and even shut down those which are known as high-risk zone.

