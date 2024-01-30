Kathmandu, Jan 30 (PTI) Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister Purna Khadka on Tuesday called for a positive response from the UK for the Gurkha soldiers who retired from the British Army before 1997 and are demanding perks and pensions on par with their British counterparts.

Khadka, who is also the defence minister, pressed for the demand at a meeting with the UK's Chief of the General Staff, Gen. Patrick Sanders, who is visiting the Himalayan nation.

Sanders called on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and met Khadka and Foreign Minister NP Saud on Tuesday.

Khadka urged Sanders to address the concerns of Gurkha soldiers who retired from the British Army before 1997 and demand equal perks and pensions on par with their British counterparts, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

He talked about the long-standing bilateral ties between Nepal and the UK that have extended to the people-to-people level. The deputy prime minister also pointed out that the two countries share similar values in democracy, human rights, the rule of law and independence, human values and dignity.

During a separate meeting with the British Army chief, Foreign Minister Saud requested the UK government to address the demands of the ex-British Gorkha soldiers regarding their pension, asserting that it would provide justice to them.

In response, Sanders assured that the UK Government is serious about the demands put forth by the ex-soldiers and said that it wants to resolve the issue.

He also assured that the British government will focus on creating employment and promoting tourism and economic growth in its future assistance programme in Nepal.

The Nepalese Gurkhas have been part of the British Army for nearly 200 years. There are currently over 4,000 Gurkhas employed in the Brigade of Gurkhas across many trades, according to the British Army website.

