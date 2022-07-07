Kathmandu [Nepal], July 7 (ANI): Karun Bansal, First Secretary, Embassy of India inaugurated two school buildings of Shivbhari Secondary School and Shree Janaki Higher Secondary School, Maharajgunj Municipality-9 in Kapilvastu District, Nepal under the Government of India grant assistance.

At the cost of NRs.59.20 million as a Community Development Project under India-Nepal Development Cooperation in the Education Sector, the two schools- Shivbhari Secondary School and Shree Janaki Higher Secondary School have been built and inaugurated under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations which commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

Shivbhari Secondary School and Shree Janaki Higher Secondary School are old establishments in the Kapilvastu district of Nepal, imparting education to more than 700 students and 1300 students respectively, an official statement by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said.

The new infrastructure built under this project for these schools will create a suitable environment, the statement added.

India has taken up over 527 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 470 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level since 2003.

Out of this, 60 HICDPs are in Lumbini Province, including 5 projects in Kapilvastu District, the press release stated.

India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the ties between both countries.

The implementation of these projects reflects the continued commitment of the Government of India to complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors including Education.

Earlier, Charge'd Affaires of the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Namgya C. Khampa inaugurated the new School Building of Shree Arwa Bijaya Secondary School in Pokhara Metropolitan City-13, Dhand Bensi, Kaski District, under the grant assistance from the Government of India.

The estimated cost of the project is NRs.36.30 million and it started as a high-impact community development project under India-Nepal Development Cooperation in Education Sector.

The implementation of this school showcases the continued support of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors like education. (ANI)

