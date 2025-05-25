Kathmandu [Nepal], May 25 (ANI): Nepal's Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), under the Nepal Police, on Saturday arrested fake Indian currency kingpin Yunus Ansari for investigation into a money laundering case.

Ansari was arrested on Saturday as he was released from the Nakkhu Prison, where he completed a six-year prison term in a counterfeit Indian currency case. Immediately after release, Ansari, who is also claimed to have a connection with Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested by the CIB.

"We arrested Yunus Ansari last evening upon his release from Nakkhu Prison for an investigation into money laundering. On Sunday, the court also remanded him for 5 days' judicial custody," Senior Superintendent of Police Hobindra Bogati confirmed to ANI over the phone.

On May 21, the CIB formally wrote to the Department of Prison Management requesting that Ansari be presented for investigation, as per the official.

The fake Indian currency kingpin was first arrested on December 28, 2009, with INR 2.54 million in counterfeit notes and was sent to prison a month later. At the time, he was the chairman of National Television.

On September 22, 2010, another cache of INR 4.09 million in fake currency was seized, again linking him to the crime. After serving nearly five years in prison, he was released on October 4, 2013. He was arrested again on January 24, 2014, with INR 3.5 million in counterfeit notes and later served another prison sentence.

On May 24, 2019, Ansari was caught with INR 76.79 million in fake currency at Tribhuvan International Airport. A court found him guilty and sentenced him to six years in prison, a fine of Rs 60,000, and ordered Rs 1,300 in compensation. He completed the sentence on Saturday. (ANI)

