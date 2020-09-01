Kathmandu, Sep 1 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus tally crossed 40,000 on Tuesday with 1,069 new COVID-19 cases recorded across the country, a senior health official has said.

The country has recorded 11 coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 239, said Dr Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population.

"The total number of people infected with COVID-19 has soared to 40,529," he said, adding that Kathmandu Valley alone has recorded 481 new cases of coronavirus.

In total, 768 people, who earlier tested positive for the virus, have been discharged from various isolation centres after full recovery in the past 24 hours, the official said.

"With this, the country's COVID-19 recovery tally stands at 2217 8," Gautam said.

Nepal's coronavirus recovery rate stands at 58 per cent. Currently, 18,112 corona active patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across Nepal.

So far, 705,560 tests have been conducted in the country.

