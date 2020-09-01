Beijing, September 1: China on Tuesday began the new school year with strict measures against the novel coronavirus in place. In Wuhan, where the pandemic originated last December, a total of 2,842 kindergarten, primary and secondary schools reopened on Tuesday morning to welcome about 1.4 million students, reports Xinhua news agency. According to Wang Chifu, deputy director of the Hubei provincial capital's education bureau, primary and secondary school students in Wuhan should carry masks with them, but they do not have to wear them at school. China Has Been Giving Unapproved Coronavirus Vaccines to Key Workers Since July, Says Chinese Official.

Wuhan currently has no confirmed Covid-19 cases. Though the pandemic has waned in China, schools at all levels still took strict measures to safeguard the health of students. Similar measures were being implemented in schools across the country, with students in Shanghai, Sichuan, Jiangsu, Guangdong and Yunnan also ushering in their new semesters on Tuesday. In this article, we bring you pictures and videos that show how Wuhan reopened schools amid the pandemic.

Back to school! Today, nearly 1.4 millions of students are back to school in #Wuhan, Chinese hardest hit city by #COVID19. Local teachers and parents told me there are strict preventive measures like body temperature check, disinfectant work, etc. Also, it’s not mandatory to wear pic.twitter.com/iomUy90Np3 — Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) September 1, 2020

Sing a song together before the class begins, for kids in #Wuhan, they feel so good for being finally back to campus, they can meet their friends there. Some say online classes are less efficient, now they can ask teacher questions face-to face #schoolsreopening #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/eFvzPoAf1Y — Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) September 1, 2020

I media italiani :"A #Wuhan si torna a scuola senza mascherina". Salvo poi scoprire dalle foto ufficiali che: - Hanno tutti la mascherina - Controllo temperatura all'ingresso - Distanziamento in fila indiana agli ingressi dei plessi scolastici pic.twitter.com/OCthrnA4US — Marco M.M. (@MMmarco0) September 1, 2020

In Shanghai, over 1.5 million primary and secondary school students began school on Tuesday while in Shenzhen, students in 2,628 kindergarten, primary and secondary schools also went back to school.

So far, China's overall caseload stood at 85,058, including 216 patients who were still being treated, with three in severe condition. The death toll currently stood at 4,634.

