Kathmandu, Jul 7 (PTI) Nepal on Tuesday reported 204 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 16,168, according to the Ministry of Health and Population which said the country has achieved 46.4 per cent recovery rate.

On Tuesday, 686 people were discharged from the hospitals, the ministry said.

Also Read | CBSE Syllabus Reduced by 30%: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

With 204 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally has now reached 16,168, according to the ministry.

Till now, 35 people have died due to the coronavirus in Nepal, which is among the lowest as compared to other countries.

Also Read | F1, M1 Visa Rules Changed: US Academicians, Lawmakers Call New Guidelines for Foreign Students 'Horrifying' and 'Cruel.

A total of 261,861 PCR tests have been conducted across the country to detect the infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)