Kathmandu, Dec 13 (PTI) Nepal on Sunday recorded only 830 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's infection tally to 248,423.

With nine new deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the country's corona death toll jumped to 1,698.

The overall infection tally has reached 248,423 with 10,994 active cases.

