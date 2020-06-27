Kathmandu, Jun 27 (PTI) Nepal has registered 554 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 12,309, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said that 434 men and 120 women tested positive for COVID-19 during tests conducted at 22 health labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

As of Saturday, coronavirus has spread to all 77 districts of Nepal.

A 50-year-old man, who recently returned from India after undergoing treatment of lung cancer, died of coronavirus, taking the country's death toll to 28, the spokesperson said.

"He was admitted to Chitwan Medical College where he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. He was transferred to the isolation ward of Bharatpur Hospital where he died on Saturday morning," Gautam said.

In the last 24 hours, 136 patients have been discharged from hospitals after their recovery. So far, 2,834 COVID-19 patients have recovered, he said.

The health authorities have conducted PCR tests on 210,887 people till Saturday to detect the infection.

