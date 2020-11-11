Kathmandu, Nov 11 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday crossed the 200,000-mark with 2,569 new cases in a single day, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The death toll has reached 1,174 as 26 more people died on Wednesday, the ministry said.

Out of the 10,081 tests, 1,562 men and 1,007 women were diagnosed with the contagion in the last 24 hours, it said.

This has taken the total number of infections across the country to 202,329.

Nepal's first case was reported on January 23.

According to the ministry, as many as 162,243 people have so far recovered from the deadly disease, including 1,666 in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 38,912 active patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres across the country.

The Kathmandu Valley alone witnessed 1,261 new cases on Wednesday, the official added.

