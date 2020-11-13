Kathmandu, Nov 13 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 tally rose to 206,353 after the country reported 2,111 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The country also reported 13 COVID-19-related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,202.

There are currently 37,022 active COVID-19 cases across the country.

