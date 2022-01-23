Kathmandu [Nepal], January 23 (ANI): Nepal's former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has tested positive for COVID-19, senior leaders from the opposition CPN-UML confirmed.

The former Prime Minister and Chairman of opposition Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing a test on Saturday, Bishnu Rijal, Deputy Chief of Central Publicity Department of the party told ANI.

Also Read | Earthquake in China: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Qinghai Province.

"Chairman of our Party- CPN (UML), KP Sharma Oli has tested positive for COVID-19 and is taking rest at his residence Balkot along with his spouse Radhika Shakya," Rijal tweeted.

As per the Deputy Chief of Publicity Department of the party, Oli and Shakya underwent a test on Saturday after reporting complications in their health. "Antigen test was conducted beforehand the RT-PCR test of Saturday. They don't have major health complications and are doing well at their house under physician guidance," the Rijal further told ANI over the phone.

Also Read | Xi Jinping Himself is a Risk to the Chinese Economy, Says Report.

Concerns have grown about the health status of the ailing former Prime Minister who years before had undergone a renal transplant and is always prone to infections and health complications.

Nepal faced two waves of Coronavirus infection under his leadership and was criticized for not taking proper measures to curb the infection. Oli during his tenure also made statements claiming COVID can be cured using turmeric powder and consuming it with milk or boiled water.

In recent weeks also, Oli was on run throughout the nation campaigning and holding mass and party meetings despite the raging cases of coronavirus in the Himalayan Nation. The second wave which passed through under his tenure saw a high number of deaths and infections fueled by the delta variant.

Nepal on Saturday alone recorded a total of 10,254 new cases of coronavirus and 16 deaths taking the death toll in the country is 11,651 to date. Currently, there are 72,862 active cases in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)