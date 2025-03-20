Kathmandu, Mar 20 (PTI) Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Thursday cautioned against forgetting the autocratic rule imposed during the monarchy and called for collective efforts to consolidate the achievements of the federal democratic republic.

Speaking at an event in the capital, Oli urged everyone to focus on strengthening the republican system while referring to the recent protests demanding the restoration of the monarchy.

"People have still not forgotten the autocratic regime imposed during the reign of monarchy in the country," he said while pointing to the recent pro-monarchy demonstrations in Kathmandu.

"Strong local governments were formed in the country with the abolition of the monarchy through a long struggle and sacrifices made by the people, so there is no alternative to the present system," Oli said.

He underscored the need for "collaboration among local, provincial and federal governments for effective delivery of services to the people."

The supporters of Nepal's former king have been rallying in different parts of the country, including Kathmandu and Pokhara, for the past few weeks, demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy abolished in 2008 following the People's Movement.

The pro-monarchists have become active since the democracy day in February when Gyanendra said, "Time has come for us to assume responsibility to protect the country and bring about national unity."

Responding to questions in the Parliament, Prime Minister Oli Thursday said that the government is committed to checking inflation.

"Market monitoring has been conducted regularly to manage the smooth and accessible supply of goods and consumables related to the daily life of the common people," he said.

Replying to another question, Oli said at least 500 entrepreneurs would be provided with the 'startup' loan this year to promote youth entrepreneurship.

