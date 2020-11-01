Kathmandu, Nov 1 (PTI) Nepal reported 2,824 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the national tally to 173,567, the health ministry said.

The new cases were detected during PCR tests on 13,023 people.

A total of 3,620 people have been discharged after recovery. So far, 134,842 people have recovered from the infection, the Ministry of Health said.

There are 37,765 corona active cases across the country as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, national capital Kathmandu confirmed 1,357 new cases on Sunday.

Nepal's COVID-19 death toll jumped to 960 on Sunday after 23 people succumbed to the disease.

