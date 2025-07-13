Kathmandu, Jul 12 (PTI) Nepal's Trekking Association has urged the government to request China to open an alternative route for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims stranded due to the collapse of the Miteri Bridge on the border with the northern neighbour.

Hundreds of pilgrims, mostly from India, have been stranded following the incident on July 8, Trekking Agents Association of Nepal (TAAN) said in a statement issued on Friday.

Also Read | Donald Trump Announces 30% Import Tariffs on European Union and Mexico Over Trade and Border Issues From August 1.

TAAN asked the government to request China to facilitate pilgrims to visit Kailash Mansarovar from "other alternative routes such as Tatopani, Korola and Hilsa."

At least nine people were killed and 19 others were missing after monsoon rains flooded a river in Rasuwa district, sweeping away the "Friendship Bridge" that links Nepal to China.

Also Read | India To Begin Rare Earth Magnet Production in Hyderabad To Counter China's Supply Curbs: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy.

Scores of pilgrims, majority of them Indians, go for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nepal through private tour operators. China has allowed entry of Indians into Tibet for the Yatra after five years.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)