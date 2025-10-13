Tel Aviv [Israel], October 13 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US President Donald Trump in the Knesset Chamber on Monday and spoke to Egyptian President Al Sisi as he accepted the invitation to join the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el Sheikh, Israeli media reported citing Channel 12 news.

While at the Knesset, Trump signed the guest book and wrote, "This is my great honor - A great and beautiful day. A new beginning."

Meanwhile, Times of Israel reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on phone with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah Al-Sissi, as US President Donald Trump listens in, Channel 12 news reported.

Times of Israel added that in the call, apparently brokered by Trump at the Knesset, Netanyahu accepted an invitation by the Egyptian leader to join the international summit on Trump's Gaza peace plan in Sharm El-Sheikh today, according to the report.

US President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday as the exchange of hostages continues. He was welcomed by the top brass of Israel, and upon entry into the Israeli airspace, the Air Control thanked Trump, saying that his visit carries a deep meaning for the people.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that 13 more hostages freed by Hamas are on their way back to Israel after being handed over to the Red Cross in southern Gaza's Khan Younis.

According to the IDF, the hostages are being accompanied by personnel from the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) as they make their way to Israel for an initial medical assessment.

"The commanders and soldiers of the IDF salute and embrace the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel," the IDF said in a statement, welcoming the group after two years in captivity.

The Red Cross informed Israeli authorities earlier that the 13 hostages had been collected from Hamas custody in southern Gaza and were en route to Israeli territory.

Crowds gathered across Israel on Monday morning as Hamas prepared to release a group of 20 living hostages after two years in captivity, Times of Israel reported.

Families, friends and supporters lined streets, public squares and military bases, awaiting the emotional homecoming of their loved ones. (ANI)

