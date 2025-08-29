Tel Aviv [Israel], August 29 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement thanking and congratulating Israel's security forces for the recovery and return of the bodies from Gaza of two Israelis who were taken hostage and murdered by Hamas.

"Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the dear families and share in their great sorrow," said Netanyahu.

Also Read | India, Japan Sign Landmark Security Declaration To Strengthen Defence During PM Narendra Modi’s Visit to Tokyo, Indo-Pacific Cooperation (Watch Video).

"The campaign to return the kidnapped continues continuously, we will not rest or be silent until we return all our kidnapped people home - the living and the dead alike," he added.

In an operation by the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) and Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) in Gaza, the body of the late Ilan Weiss was returned to Israel.

Also Read | India and Japan Announce AI Cooperation Initiative, PM Narendra Modi Invites His Japanese Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba for AI Impact Summit.

The operation also returned the remains of another hostage whose are currently undergoing an identification process at the Institute of Forensic Medicine. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)