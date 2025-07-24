Jerusalem, Jul 24 (AP) Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu's office recalled the negotiating team back to Israel in light of Hamas' response Thursday morning.

In a brief statement, the prime minister's office expressed its appreciation for the efforts of US envoy Steve Witkoff and mediators Qatar and Egypt, but gave no further details.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Agreement Not Just Economic Partnership but Blueprint for Shared Prosperity, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

Earlier Thursday, Israel said Hamas' latest response was “workable.” (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)