Tel Aviv [Israel], November 30 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen to summon the Spanish Ambassador to Israel for a reprimand following what his office described as the "shameful" comments made by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Hamas terrorists murdered three Israelis in "our capital" Jerusalem Thursday morning.

Sanchez, ignoring the morning's attack, commented that he had "genuine doubts" about Israel's concerns for the humanitarian situation in Gaza as relates to the civilian population there.

Two terrorist brothers, residents of Jerusalem, jumped out of their car in front of a major traffic area at the entrance to the city of Jerusalem and opened fire on a group of innocent people waiting at a bus stop during the morning rush hour.

They were killed by two off-duty IDF reservists who just happened to be passing by while on their way back to their unit after a night off. (ANI/TPS)

