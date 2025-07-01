Washington, Jun 30 (AP) President Donald Trump will host Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks at the White House next Monday as the US leader has begun stepping up his push on the Israeli government to broker a ceasefire and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war in Gaza, according to a US administration official.

The official was not authorised to comment publicly on the visit that hasn't been formally announced and spoke on the condition of anonymity. (AP)

Also Read | Laos Job Scam Alert: Cybercrime Centre Reveals Modus Operandi of Fraudsters Luring Indians Into Cybercrime Rackets in Vientiane With Fake Job Offers (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)