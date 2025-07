Tel Aviv [Israel], July 20 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recovering at home after being diagnosed with intestinal inflammation caused by spoiled food, his office announced on Sunday.

He was examined overnight by Prof. Alon Hershko of Jerusalem's Hadassah-Ein Kerem Medical and is receiving treatment with intravenous fluids for dehydration. His condition is described as good. Following doctors' orders, Netanyahu will rest at home for the next three days while continuing to conduct state affairs.

Also Read | Disruptive Delta Airlines Male Passenger Is Not Indian! Know About Mario Nikprelaj, 23-Year-Old Albanian Accused of Attacking Crew, Forcing Emergency Landing.

The incident up follows a series of health issues for Netanyahu, 75, including a routine colonoscopy in May and prostate surgery in December. Both times, Justice Minister Yariv Levin served as acting Prime Minister while Netanyahu was sedated.

In March, Netanyahu underwent hernia surgery under full anesthesia and later missed work due to the flu. In 2023, he had a pacemaker implanted after doctors diagnosed a long-standing heart conduction problem. That surgery came days after he was hospitalized for dehydration, though doctors later linked the incident to an undiagnosed heart issue.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Volodymyr Zelensky Says 'Kyiv To Hold Fresh Round of Peace Talks With Moscow Next Week'.

Netanyahu's most recent public medical report, issued in January 2023, described him as in a "completely normal state of health," with no signs of arrhythmia and the pacemaker functioning properly. The document, however, was not an official government health report but rather a summary compiled by his personal medical team.

Despite government protocols urging prime ministers to release annual health summaries, Netanyahu issued no such report between 2016 and 2023, and none has been released this year. Those protocols are not legally binding, and he cannot be compelled to disclose his medical history.

Following the prostate surgery, Netanyahu made headlines when he left the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center over the objections of his doctors to personally cast his vote over the "Trapped Profits Law." It passed by a vote of 59-58. Netanyahu was accompanied by his physician, Dr. Zvi Berkowitz in the Knesset plenum. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)