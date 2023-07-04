Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Berlin, Jul 4 (AP) Switzerland plans to take part in a Europe-wide air defence project initiated in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine, officials said Tuesday.

The Alpine country is the second neutral nation after Austria to signal its intention to join the European Sky Shield Initiative launched by Germany last year.

Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd and her Austrian counterpart will sign a memorandum of understanding at a meeting Friday in Bern with Germany's Boris Pistorius.

The European Sky Shield Initiative, or ESSI, was proposed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in August of last year as a means of bundling the continent's efforts to defend against possible aircraft or missile attacks.

It will complement existing air defence systems established by the NATO alliance, which Austria and Switzerland aren't members of.

The two countries have made clear that joining the initiative won't entail any participation in international military conflicts.

So far 17 other nations, including Germany, Britain and Sweden, have signed up. France has criticised the project because key elements — the Israeli Arrow 3 system and the US Patriot system — originate outside Europe. (AP)

