Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 9 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, called on chief advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus on Monday, who called the relationships between Dhaka and New Delhi as "very solid" and "close," according to a statement released by his office.

Misri conveyed that New Delhi wants to increase engagements with Dhaka and make "joint and concerted efforts" to boost relationships between the two neighbours.

According to a statement from the chief advisor's office, the issues of minorities, Sheikh Hasina's stay in India, and regional cooperation, were also discussed.

He asked India to help "clear the clouds that have cast a shadow" over the relationship between the two countries

He raised the issue of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India on August 5.

"Our people are concerned because she is making many statements from there. It creates tensions," Yunus said to Misri.

Misri, who also held a bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart earlier in the day, said he monitored events in Bangladesh almost every hour during the July-August mass uprising.

"Our job is to keep their dreams alive. It is a new Bangladesh," he said and briefly outlined the reform initiatives undertaken by the Interim Government.

Misri highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first foreign leaders to greet Professor Yunus after he assumed office. "We wish you every success," the Foreign Secretary said as quoted his office.

He also clarified that it's a "wrong perception" that India had ties with one particular party in Bangladesh. "They are not meant for one particular party, but for everyone," he added.

About the issue of religious minorities, the Chief Adviser said the Interim Government is committed to protecting every citizen and safeguarding their rights irrespective of their creed, colour, ethnicity, and gender. "We are a family. We have to work together," Yunus said.

Misri pointed that India has doubled the number of visas for Bangladeshis last month and would increase the number further in the coming days. "We can take our relationships forward," Misri added.

Notably, there have been multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

The arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong on October 25 on sedition charges led to heavy protests.

Another Hindu temple was allegedly set on fire in the outskirts of Dhaka. The Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir, at Dhor village, in North of Dhaka came under attack on late Friday night.

India had on November 26 noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

India had urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression. (ANI)

