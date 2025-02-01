London [UK], February 1 (ANI): The UK government has been urged to investigate new cargo flights from East Turkestan amid concerns that they may be trafficking goods produced with forced labour, as reported by Politico.

Since the summer of 2024, three new direct air routes have connected the East Turkestan region to major British airports, sparking alarm over the potential use of forced labour in the supply chains. East Turkestan, where the Uyghur ethnic group faces significant human rights abuses, has become a focal point of international scrutiny, Politico reported.

David Alton, head of the British parliament's cross-party human rights committee, voiced concerns in a letter to Home Office Minister David Hanson, calling for an inquiry. Alton fears that the routes could be facilitating the import of forced labour goods into the UK.

According to Politico, the new routes, which opened in 2024, come amid the rise of Chinese e-commerce platforms in the UK. Titan Airways operates a direct route from East Turkestan to London, with flights running every one to two days since December, primarily for e-commerce cargo. European Cargo has also launched direct flights from East Turkestan to Cardiff and Bournemouth, transporting goods for e-commerce, including a "milestone flight" carrying 59 tons of packages to Cardiff in October.

Both Titan Airways and European Cargo have stated that they comply with the UK's Modern Slavery Act, which requires companies to prevent and report forced labour in their supply chains. Despite these claims, the rapid expansion of these direct flights has raised alarms over the transparency of the supply chains involved, with calls growing for further scrutiny from the UK government, Politico reported.

Uyghur forced labour refers to the exploitation of the Uyghur ethnic group in East Turkestan province, where reports indicate they are subjected to forced, often hazardous labour conditions in factories, agriculture, and other industries. This practice is part of a broader pattern of human rights abuses against the Uyghur people. (ANI)

