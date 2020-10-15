Tashkent [Uzbekistan], October 14 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Manish Prabhat met Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov on Wednesday when they expressed full support for the development of cooperation in all spheres between the two nations.

"Ambassador Manish Prabhat called on Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr Abdulaziz Kamilov to present a copy of his credentials. Both sides emphasised their full support for the development of cooperation in all spheres," tweeted India.

"FM Kamilov wished a successful stint to the new Ambassador," said the handle, India in Uzbekistan, in another tweet.

A 1996-batch IFS cadre, Manish Prabhat, was appointed as the Ambassador to the Republic of Uzbekistan in August. (ANI)

