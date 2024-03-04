Tel Aviv [Israel], March 4 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Communications authorised, for the first time, the imposition of sanctions on communications companies that operate in Judea and Samaria which fail to provide adequate cellular telephone coverage, in violation of the terms of their licenses. This means that if customers have trouble with reception in these areas the companies can now be fined for this.

In these areas, mobile telephone services are not just about convenience for the consumer. They can be a matter of life and death in times of emergency, such as terrorist attacks.

To that end, on Friday, March 1, new regulations came into effect. The Communications Unit of the Civil Administration will supervise and enforce the provision of communication services in Judea and Samaria as well as all over the country while requiring the cellular companies to provide consumers with maximum reception and coverage in every locality and road in the Judea and Samaria region.

The Director General of the Ministry of Communications Einbal Meshash: "Access to mobile communications is essential and saves lives. The Ministry is committed and will continue to work to improve coverage and reception along with increasing supervision and enforcement throughout the entire country." (ANI/TPS)

