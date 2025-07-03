Tel Aviv [Israel], July 3 (ANI/TPS): In September, the first resilience center of Israel's Ministry of Welfare and Social Security designed for Arab society opened in Umm al-Fahm, in northern Israel, serving more than 200,000 residents. Since its opening, the center has helped 850 residents, many of them during the war with Iran when hundreds of northern Arab-Israelis received assistance.

Data published by the Ministry of Welfare and Social Security indicates that hundreds of residents and professionals were assisted by the center's staff, 110 of whom did so through emotional support over the phone.

The Resilience Center team was in direct and intensive contact with all social welfare departments and member authorities of the Resilience Center in order to gather needs and provide tailored responses.

The responses provided to residents included psychological support and practical tools for dealing with emergency situations, clinical treatments, and emotional support through a hotline established specifically for the purpose of the fight, led by the clinical team.

The center also provided broad regional responses to all local authorities in the area, alongside customized local responses - training, workshops, content productions, and customized responses for professional teams and for the community and residents, with the aim of providing skills and tools that build resilience. (ANI/TPS)

