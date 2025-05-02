London [UK], May 2 (ANI): The arts and culture, creative industries, tourism and sport sectors are set to benefit from a major new cooperation deal and economic links between the UK and India, boosting growth and opportunity in both countries.

The UK's Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy, who is of Indian heritage, arrived on Thursday for a three-day visit to Mumbai and New Delhi. On Friday, she signed a new bilateral Cultural Cooperation Agreement with Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. She has been joined on the trip by a delegation of senior leaders from VisitBritain, the British Film Institute and the Science Museum, to drive further collaboration between British and Indian creative businesses and cultural institutions, as per the statement.

The agreement will open the door for increased UK creative exports to India and enable more partnerships between UK and Indian museums and cultural institutions, helping to grow UK soft power.

On Thursday, the Culture Secretary delivered a keynote speech at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, which was also attended by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Her speech celebrating the living bridge that connects the UK and India showcased the strength and attractiveness of the UK's film, TV, music and wider creative industries, one of the growth-driving sectors identified in the UK government's Industrial Strategy, as per the statement.

The Culture Secretary then toured Yash Raj Films Studio, where some of the most popular Bollywood films with audiences in the UK are made. Both the UK and India boast rich cinematic traditions and share a deep mutual interest in each other's storytelling cultures, and the Culture Secretary wants to see more collaboration between UK and Indian film productions.

Nandy said, "In the arts and creative industries, Britain and India lead the world and I look forward to this agreement opening up fresh opportunities for collaboration, innovation and economic growth for our artists, cultural institutions and creative businesses."

"Growing up as a mixed race child with proud Indian heritage, I saw first hand how the UK's culture - from food, fashion and film to music, sport and literature - is enriched by the unique contribution of the Indian diaspora. It has given me a deep connection to India's culture and people and it is an honour to be visiting this magnificent country to forge a closer cultural partnership," she added, the statement said.

During the remainder of the visit, this evening the Culture Secretary will attend a marquee event at the British Council in Delhi, where she will preview performances from India's Serendipity Arts Festival which is due to hold a mini festival in Birmingham in May and a large-scale event in London next year.

At the same reception, VisitBritain CEO Patricia Yates will launch the Starring GREAT Britain campaign in India, which will draw upon film and TV locations as a driver for inward tourism to the UK, as per the statement.

In the Okhla neighbourhood of Delhi, she will tour boutique fashion houses and workshops and meet a range of Indian fashion designers with UK links.

Earlier on Friday, the Culture Secretary met female cricketers at the Sharad Pawar Sports Club, ahead of India hosting the Women's Cricket World Cup in October 2025. On Saturday she will meet football coaches involved in the Premier League Primary Stars programme in India, a partnership between the Premier League and the British Council to improve physical and sports education in primary schools. Earlier this week, the Premier League announced it was opening a new office in Mumbai.

She is also expected to meet with significant Indian investors and business leaders. (ANI)

