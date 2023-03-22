Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 22 (ANI): Amid the ongoing challenges faced by the media industry in the present times due to the surge in the spread of disinformation and fast technological changes, a new White Paper entitled 'Building resilient media organisations in the age of disinformation,' was published in London.

The paper was published by the Global Media Congress and the official news agency of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in partnership with the trans-Atlantic think tank Henry Jackson Society on March 20.

Several top British and UAE media persons, members of Parliament and civil society figures were present when the White Paper was launched.

Global Media Congress, in its White Paper, revealed a global trend towards multi-channel journalism, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of opinion-based reporting.

This White Paper presents eight different perspectives on these fundamental questions about news organisations' resilience in the age of disinformation. These perspectives are based on the anonymised contributions and insights of dozens of participants at last year's Global Media Congress.

According to the White Paper published by the Global Media Congress, the media CEOs, editorial directors, academics, researchers, and former journalists, agreed that technologies such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse are rapidly gaining in popularity and will be a game changer for the media industry - although some were more sceptical than others as to how quickly this change will come about.

The paper also reveals how the sustainability of an organisation is important for media professionals these days.

The Paper examines how, despite these new difficulties, media professionals generally concur that the old standards of journalism--quality, truth, and dependability--remain important. They contend that innovation shouldn't occur for its own sake. The arguments at the Media Future Labs and this White Paper have grounded in the understanding that news consumers require assistance in navigating an information world that is becoming more polluted, such as through widespread public media literacy training.

Moreover, the paper also emphasises how mis/dis-information is prevalent presently. The paper offers valuable insights and practical suggestions on how the media can turn challenges into opportunities and how the opportunities available can be utilized effectively.

It concludes that the success of media organisations in the evolving mediascape will depend on their ability to strike a balance between entertainment, profitability, and information, while smartly adapting to changing consumer preferences and market conditions, as per the Global Media Congress. (ANI)

