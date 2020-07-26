Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 26 (Sputnik/ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Brazilian coastal city of Rio de Janeiro has cancelled the New Year's Eve celebrations that attract three million people every year to Copacabana beach, media said on Saturday.

"With regard to New Year's Eve, the traditional model that we know and have practised for years, as well as the carnival, will be impossible during the pandemic without a vaccine," RioTur, a municipal travel agency, was quoted as saying by the UOL news website.

Also Read | Assam Reports 1,165 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Total Count Reaches 31,086: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

The company will consider alternatives to mass gathering and present them to Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivella. The options on the table include organising smaller-scale celebrations across the city and broadcasting events, such as the traditional fireworks display. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)