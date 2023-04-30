Auckland [New Zealand], April 30 (ANI): Over 100 women of the Indian diaspora celebrated the momentous occasion of the centennial episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme in New Zealand on Sunday.

Among these women, was Rami Ben, a centenarian whose enthusiasm was not deterred by her age.

Also Read | US Plane Crash: Small Plane Crashes in Mountainous Area of Los Angeles, One Killed.

Rami Ben gave her blessings to PM Modi, saying, "Be happy from mind, body and wealth such are my blessings for you. May you be blessed with good health, wealth and mind."

Meanwhile, the programme was also attended by Former Deputy PM of New Zealand, Winston Peters.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode of PM Narendra Modi’s Broadcast Live in UN Headquarters.

Peters said, "It is great to be at this event. It is a chance to address directly Prime Minister Modi, whom I've had the privilege to meet a number of times. Not that he may not remember. This 'Mann Ki Baat' event is a conversation from the heart. I am proud of this 100th episode of this event."

The 100th episode of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat was heard not only in India but also across the world. In the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended an event, and listened to 'Mann Ki Baat' live broadcast.

Mann Ki Baat has an enormous impact as there is an emotional connect between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Addressing the Indian diaspora that gathered in New Jersey to listen to the live broadcast of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the EAM said, "It is an important day and for many of us an emotional day."

Apart from the US, programmes were organised in the United Kingdom, at the India House in London.

High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, who also took part, said it was a nice opportunity for everybody to bond together about a community-based program that Prime Minister Narendra Modi runs.

"It's been a great pleasure to host people from our community here at our High Commission in London this Sunday morning at the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The idea of taking an event that is focused on community and having it done as a community event is quite special. As you can see around, there has been a lot of enthusiasm from diverse people across the large 1.8 million community here in London... in the UK to be part of it," Doraiswami told ANI.

PM Modi's radio monthly programme completed its 100th episode today which was aired live at 11 am.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 All India Radio broadcast centres. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)