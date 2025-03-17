New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Monday highlighted the long-standing relationship between Indians and New Zealanders, emphasising over two centuries of shared history at the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi.

He stated, "It is more than 200 years since Indians and New Zealanders began living side by side... Just as they were 200 years ago, 'Kiwi-Indians' today are fully integrated into our multicultural society."

Luxon underscored the significant presence of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand, pointing out that "New Zealanders of Indian heritage comprise 11 per cent of the people living in Auckland, our biggest city."

He also brought a delegation of Kiwi-Indian leaders to Delhi, explaining, "I brought with me to New Delhi a selection of the Kiwi-Indian community leaders--members of parliament, captains of industry, professional cricketers, an online influencer who has revolutionised investment for women in the world. In short, a selection of Kiwi-Indians who get up every single morning to make New Zealand a better place to live."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed Luxon, calling it "a matter of immense joy to welcome him." He described Luxon as "a youthful, dynamic and energetic leader," and expressed his delight at having him as the Chief Guest at the Raisina Dialogue.

In a post on X, PM Modi reiterated, "It is a matter of immense joy to be welcoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to Delhi. It is equally gladdening that such a youthful, dynamic and energetic leader will be the Chief Guest at this year's Raisina Dialogue." He also mentioned their earlier discussions, stating, "We had wide-ranging talks earlier today, covering all important sectors relating to India-New Zealand friendship."

Earlier in the day, the two leaders met at Hyderabad House for a bilateral discussion. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared on X, "PM Narendra Modi warmly welcomed PM Christopher Luxon of New Zealand at Hyderabad House today. Extensive discussions on bilateral relationships lie ahead." Their talks covered a broad range of subjects, reflecting the growing cooperation between the two nations.

In a joint press statement, PM Modi addressed security concerns, highlighting, "the devastating attacks on Christ Church in 2019 and Mumbai's 26/11 tragedy."

He stressed the importance of strong action against terrorism, affirming that such threats are unacceptable in any form. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism and violent extremism through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.

Luxon arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a five-day visit, including attending the Raisina Dialogue. He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. (ANI)

