Wellington (New Zealand), Sep 3 (AP) New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack. She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group. She said he was well known to the nation's security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.

Also Read | Hurricane Ida: Storm-Triggered Rain, Floods Kill Over 40 People Across Northeastern Region of the US.

She said that by law, the man was not allowed to be kept in prison.

Auckland is in a strict lockdown as it battles an outbreak of the coronavirus. Most businesses are shut and people are generally allowed to leave their homes only to buy groceries, for medical needs, or to exercise.

Also Read | Italy to Start Administering Third COVID-19 Vaccine Shot For Most Fragile.

One bystander video taken inside the supermarket records the sound of ten shots being fired in rapid succession. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)