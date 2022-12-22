Kathmandu, Dec 22 (PTI) The newly-elected members of Nepal's House of Representatives on Thursday took the oath of office and secrecy, ahead of the formation of a new government following the November 20 general elections.

Senior most member of the parliament Pashupati Shumsher JB Rana administered the oath of office and secrecy to 274 lawmakers on Thursday afternoon at the Parliament House.

Rana, 81, from the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party, was elected to the HoR through proportional representation.

The members-elect reached the parliament building in national attires and respective cultural attires to take the oath.

In accordance with Article 88 of the Constitution, every member of each house of the parliament must, before taking part for the first time in the session of the house or any of its committees, take an oath as provided for in federal law.

Senior most by age, Rana took the oath before President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday as the Interim Speaker of the HoR.

The 275-member HoR is a body consisting of 165 directly elected members and 110 Lawmakers elected through the proportional representation method.

Meanwhile, Chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" was on Thursday unanimously elected as the Parliamentary Party (PP) leader of the Maoist Centre.

The PP leader automatically becomes a candidate for the post of prime minister on behalf of the party concerned.

