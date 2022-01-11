Managua [Nicaragua], January 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was sworn in for a new presidential term on Monday.

Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo were re elected in the last general election in November last year.

Also Read | Condom Maker Karex Moves to Medical Glove Manufacturing Amid Declining Condom Sales Amid Lockdown.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Plaza de la Revolucion, northwest of the capital Managua. After being sworn in to the new five-year term and receiving the presidential sash from the head of the National Assembly, Gustavo Porras, Ortega swore in his cabinet.

In his inauguration speech, Ortega thanked the solidarity of countries such as China in helping tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Omicron Surge in US Leads to Critical Shortage of Medical Staff.

Ortega said that in the new term, his government will continue to fight alongside the people to fulfil its commitment to eradicating poverty and hunger, and to improving the living conditions of Nicaraguan families.

In the general elections on Nov. 7, the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), which nominated Ortega and Murillo for a new term, won more than 75 per cent of the vote.

It was Ortega's fifth electoral victory and fourth consecutive victory since he first ran for president in 1984 and was elected as president in 1985. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)