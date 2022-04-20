Abuja [Nigeria], April 20 (ANI/Xinhua): A trainer aircraft of the Nigerian air force crashed on Tuesday in the northern Kaduna state, killing two pilots on board, an air force spokesperson said on Wednesday.

An investigation has been launched into the crash of the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, which occurred at an air force base in Kaduna, said the spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, in a statement.

"The unfortunate incident of yesterday's trainer aircraft crash is yet another tragic reminder of the perilous nature of the military flying profession and the risks NAF (Nigerian air force) pilots continually take, daily, to secure Nigeria's territorial integrity," Gabkwet said.

The last major crash involving a Nigerian air force aircraft happened near an international airport in Kaduna in May 2021, killing all 11 military officers aboard, including Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru. (ANI/Xinhua)

