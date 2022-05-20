Washington [US], May 20 (ANI/Sputnik): There are currently no plans for US President Joe Biden to consult with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Ankara's security concerns regarding Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in NATO, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"Not at the moment," Sullivan said when asked if Biden had plans to engage with Erdogan over Turkey's security concerns for the two countries' bid to become NATO members.

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a meeting between the two leaders was being prepared to discuss pressing bilateral issues. (ANI/Sputnik)

