Monaco [Monaco], June 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) side event, Norway's Minister of International Development, Asmund Grover Aukrust, met Union Minister for Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh in Monaco and expressed solidarity with India over the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The two leaders exchanged notes on deepening India-Norway cooperation in Marine Planning, Arctic research and a resilient Blue Economy.

Also Read | Earthquake in Colombia: Quake of Magnitude 6.7 on Richter Scale Hits South American Country, No Casualties Reported.

Asmund Grover Aukrust said they eagerly looked forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Norway. The Norwegian side has clearly expressed support for India in the wake of recent developments. The Norway Minister conveyed that there is a strong public sentiment in Norway in favour of India, with many citizens expressing a desire to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit their country.

In a press release, Ministry of Earth Sciences stated, "In a significant diplomatic engagement ahead of the Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) side event, Norway Minister of International Development, Asmund Grover Aukrust, called on India's Minister for Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh and conveyed his country's solidarity with India, in the light of the deplorable happenings in Jammu & Kashmir in recent weeks. Dr Jitendra Singh acknowledged Norway's support, in response to which Aukrust said that they eagerly looked forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Norway."

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Vows To 'Crush Rioters' in Los Angeles, Says Governor and Mayor Can't Do Their Jobs.

"From the Norwegian side, there has been a clear expression of support for India in the wake of recent developments. The Norway Minister conveyed that there is a strong public sentiment in Norway in favour of India, with many citizens expressing a desire to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit their country," it added.

This gesture was seen as a mark of solidarity and growing mutual respect between India and Norway. Dr Jitendra Singh acknowledged this goodwill and thanked the Norwegian leadership and people for their continued support for India's cause on the global stage.

In a post on X, Jitendra Singh stated, "A very fruitful "bilateral" with Norway Minister of International Development, Mr Asmund Grover Aukrust, aboard the historic vessel "Statsraad Lehmkuhl" at #Monaco. Exchanged notes on deepening India-Norway cooperation in Marine Planning, Arctic research and a resilient #BlueEconomy."

https://x.com/DrJitendraSingh/status/1931704893581967692

In another post on X, Jitendra Singh wrote, "Ahead of the "Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) Meet, #Norway Minister of International Development, Mr Asmund Grover Aukrust conveyed his country's solidarity with India, in the light of the deplorable happenings in #JammuAndKashmir in recent weeks. The Norway Minister conveyed that there is a strong public sentiment in Norway in favour of India, with many citizens expressing a desire to see Prime Minister @narendramodi visit their country."

https://x.com/DrJitendraSingh/status/1931716777354187064

Upon his arrival at Quai Port Hercule in Monaco, Dr Jitendra Singh was warmly received by Director Trond Gabrielsen and Senior Adviser Eivind S Homme from the Ocean Section of Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As Dr Jitendra Singh boarded the historic research vessel "Statsraad Lehmkuhl", he was welcomed by Asmund Grover Aukrust, along with the ship's captain, marking a cordial start to the bilateral engagement.

In a press release, the Ministry of Earth Sciences stated, "The bilateral engagement builds on the collaborative agreement on ocean management announced by the Prime Ministers of India and Norway in 2019. Since then, both nations have been actively working together on marine spatial planning as a key pillar of the Blue Economy. In the current meeting, the Ministers discussed avenues to further deepen this cooperation, including efforts to share their collective experience and expertise in ocean management with other countries, particularly island nations that are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate patterns."

During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in ocean governance and marine spatial planning, a crucial component of the global strategy for sustainable use of ocean resources. The discussion also touched upon enhancing collaboration in Arctic research, polar science missions, and the exchange of best practices on coastal resilience and maritime data sharing, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' press release.

In a press release, Ministry of Earth Sciences stated, "Speaking onboard the century-old sailing ship, which has become a symbol of ocean education and sustainability under the "One Ocean Expedition," Dr Jitendra Singh emphasized India's resolve to leverage science and technology in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to life below water. He also reiterated India's willingness to work closely with Norway and other like-minded countries in building climate-resilient blue economies."

Asmund Aukrust expressed appreciation for India's proactive role in regional and global marine conservation efforts and welcomed deeper collaboration in research and innovation, including the use of digital tools for marine planning and monitoring.

The bilateral meeting served as a prelude to the larger MSP side event, where both leaders are expected to join other global stakeholders in sharing their national experiences and commitments to marine spatial planning, according to the press release.

The press release stated, "As nations increasingly turn to ocean-based solutions for sustainable growth, the India-Norway engagement signals a mutual recognition of science diplomacy as a vital bridge between environmental stewardship and development imperatives. With the ocean high on the global agenda, especially as the world looks ahead to the upcoming UN Ocean Conference, the dialogue between Dr. Jitendra Singh and Aukrust marks a step forward in harnessing shared knowledge, resources, and political will to protect and sustainably manage the marine commons."

He arrived at Monaco on Sunday for a series of meetings on board the vessel ship. In a post on X, Singh stated, "Arrived at #Monaco for a series of meetings lined up onboard the vessel ship. Hallmark of the event...the presence of Crown Prince of Norway, H.E. Haakon."

He also addressed the Monaco Marine Conference on Sunday and reiterated India's commitment to a resilient Blue Economy and pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about it twice in his two consecutive Independence Day addresses.

In a post on X, Jitendra Singh stated, "Addressed the #Monaco Marine Conference. Reiterated India's commitment to a resilient #BlueEconomy and pointed out that Prime Minister @narendramodi had referred to it twice in his two consecutive Independence Day addresses."

https://x.com/DrJitendraSingh/status/1931724736482185269

"The India-Norway MSP collaboration, under the Indo-Norwegian Integrated Ocean and Research Initiative, has already yielded visible outcomes, notably the pilot projects in Puducherry and Lakshadweep addressing diverse issues like coastal erosion, biodiversity, fisheries, tourism and conservation. One of India's most notable achievements is the launch of the SAHAV portal - a GIS-based decision support system now recognised as a Digital Public Good, to mark the International Ocean Day today," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)