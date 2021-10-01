Seoul [South Korea], October 1 (ANI/Global Economic): Amid the global sensation of "Squid Game," the TV series "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" produced by Studio Dragon and aired on the tvN and Netflix is also getting attention from the world.

According to the global OTT (over-the-top) content service ranking site "FlixPatrol" on Thursday, "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,' starring Shin Min-ah and Kim Sun-ho, is ranked third in the worldwide content chart. Along with the "Squid Game", which has ranked first for a week, two Korean series entered the most popular chart. "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" is also ranked ninth in the world's TV shows ranking.

"Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" is a remake drama of the late actor Kim Joo-hyuk and singer-actress Um Jung-hwa's 2004 film "Mr Handy, Mr Hong,' and shows the romance of realist dentist Yoon Hye-jin (actress Shin Min-ah) and unemployed but versatile guy Hong Ban-jang (actor Kim Sun-ho).

With the adorable romance chemistry of Shin Min-ah and Kim Sun-ho, good performance of supporting actors who play the villagers, and beautiful sea village scenery, it has received good reviews. The viewer rating also hit 11.4 per cent (by Nielsen Korea) for episode 10 last week, set a record high.

It also ranked Top 10 chart on Netflix in about 20 countries, including Australia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Hong Kong, Japan, Indonesia, India, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, the UAE, and Vietnam.

On the global content review site IMDB, there are review comments of this series, saying, "This drama has literally special charm," "It is a drama that gives mind peace," "I want to visit Pohang in Korea," and "It is clearly an eye candy drama with beautiful story line, romance, and sea village scenery." (ANI/Global Economic)

