Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 23 (ANI): National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday participated in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Dushanbe.

The meet of National Security Advisors (NSAs) of SCO countries was addressed by Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

The SCO has eight member states -- Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf is also attending this meeting. He had earlier said that there is no possibility of a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart on the sidelines of the SCO meet.

Last year in September, Ajit Doval had stormed out of the SCO's virtual meeting of national security advisors after Pakistan showed a "fictitious" map violating the agenda of the gathering.

In recent months, Pakistani political and army leadership seems to have toned down rhetoric against India.

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said in April that a stable relationship between India and Pakistan is key to unlocking the potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity.

In February, India and Pakistan agreed to strictly observe the 2003 ceasefire agreement. (ANI)

