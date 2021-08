Buenos Aires [Argentina], August 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Argentina, has increased by 13,549 within the past 24 hours and surpassed 5 million, the national Ministry of Health said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina stands at 5,002,951.

Also Read | Afghanistan Says Pakistan Continues To Aid 'Taliban War Machine'.

More than 107,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Argentina, over 4.6 million have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 201.41 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.27 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Peace Mission 2021: India To Carry Out Military Drill With China and Pakistan in Russia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)