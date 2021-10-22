Brasilia [Brazil], October 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 16,853 to 21,697,341 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 451 to 604,679 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.87 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 15,609 new cases, with 373 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

