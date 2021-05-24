New York, May 24 (AP) New York City schools will be all in person this fall with no remote options, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

After closing schools in March 2020, New York City was one of the first large US cities to reopen school buildings in the fall of that year, but the majority of parents chose online-only learning for their children.

New York City has the nation's largest school district with more than 1 million public school students. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)