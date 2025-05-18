New York, May 17 (AP) New York City Mayor Eric Adams says two people have died after a Mexican navy tall ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday.

The Mexican navy sailing ship about to leave New York for a goodwill tour to Iceland struck the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday night, snapping its three masts, injuring crew members and leaving some dangling from harnesses high in the air waiting for help.

In a scene captured in multiple eyewitness videos, the ship, called the Cuauhtemoc, could be seen travelling swiftly toward the bridge near the Brooklyn side of the East River. Then, its three masts struck the bridge's main span and snapped, one by one, as the ship kept moving.

Videos showed heavy traffic on the span at the time of the collision. (AP)

